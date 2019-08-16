Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

As Application Software businesses, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -0.05 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 47 19.74 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smith Micro Software Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Smith Micro Software Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.39% and an $5 average price target. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 45.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PagerDuty Inc. seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 34.7%. Insiders held 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.