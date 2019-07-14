Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Since Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.28 N/A -0.21 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.60 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 0%. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 80% stronger performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Luokung Technology Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.