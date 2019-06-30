Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 2 3.33 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 6.34 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. In other hand, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average price target is $68, while its potential upside is 17.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.