Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|2
|3.33
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|54
|6.34
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-72.6%
|-27.6%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.7%
|-2.6%
Volatility & Risk
Smith Micro Software Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. In other hand, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average price target is $68, while its potential upside is 17.38%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|-2.41%
|5.19%
|63.64%
|52.11%
|83.05%
|80%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|-0.15%
|0%
|-3.21%
|4.05%
|14.81%
|7.46%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Summary
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.