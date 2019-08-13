Contrasting of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

As Business Software & Services companies, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 43 25.65 N/A -0.57 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.57 N/A 0.36 12.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Smartsheet Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smartsheet Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Smartsheet Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Perion Network Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Smartsheet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Smartsheet Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.16% for Smartsheet Inc. with consensus target price of $50.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. shares and 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares. Comparatively, Perion Network Ltd. has 36.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Smartsheet Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.