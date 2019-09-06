Contrasting of SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 63 3.05 N/A 1.24 46.88 Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Table 1 highlights SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yirendai Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SLM Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. SLM Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SLM Corporation and Yirendai Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.93% and 7.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year SLM Corporation has -1.56% weaker performance while Yirendai Ltd. has 4.09% stronger performance.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Yirendai Ltd.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.