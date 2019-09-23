Contrasting of SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 62 3.06 N/A 1.24 46.88 China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.43 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates SLM Corporation and China Rapid Finance Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and China Rapid Finance Limited are owned by institutional investors at 16.93% and 10% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84%

For the past year SLM Corporation has stronger performance than China Rapid Finance Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors SLM Corporation beats China Rapid Finance Limited.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.