Contrasting of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) and Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 42 0.79 N/A 2.14 22.93 Natuzzi S.p.A. 3 0.00 N/A 3.43 0.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sleep Number Corporation and Natuzzi S.p.A. Natuzzi S.p.A. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sleep Number Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sleep Number Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sleep Number Corporation and Natuzzi S.p.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -89.8% 12.8% Natuzzi S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Sleep Number Corporation has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Natuzzi S.p.A.’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sleep Number Corporation and Natuzzi S.p.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.8%. 2.9% are Sleep Number Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Natuzzi S.p.A. has 53.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96% Natuzzi S.p.A. -5.36% -21.78% -52.91% -49.53% -77.47% -51.96%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation had bullish trend while Natuzzi S.p.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sleep Number Corporation beats Natuzzi S.p.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.