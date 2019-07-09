Contrasting of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) and Its Rivals

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sleep Number Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 63.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sleep Number Corporation has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sleep Number Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -96.10% 13.60% Industry Average 5.76% 17.25% 7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sleep Number Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation N/A 39 15.97 Industry Average 106.21M 1.84B 15.76

Sleep Number Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Sleep Number Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sleep Number Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.33 2.75 2.37

Sleep Number Corporation presently has an average target price of $36, suggesting a potential downside of -9.95%. The peers have a potential upside of 68.16%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Sleep Number Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sleep Number Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation -0.06% -29% -4.55% -13.03% 20.74% 7.88% Industry Average 2.54% 14.36% 21.53% 31.51% 18.95% 32.21%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation has weaker performance than Sleep Number Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1. Competitively, Sleep Number Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sleep Number Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sleep Number Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Sleep Number Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sleep Number Corporation’s peers are 23.18% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sleep Number Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Sleep Number Corporation.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.