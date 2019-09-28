Contrasting of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

This is a contrast between Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 28 0.00 239.47M -0.30 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 8 -1.72 246.50M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 859,856,373.43% 0% 0% Cloudera Inc. 3,140,127,388.54% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cloudera Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Slack Technologies Inc. and Cloudera Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Slack Technologies Inc. has a 55.44% upside potential and an average price target of $34.29. On the other hand, Cloudera Inc.’s potential upside is 21.39% and its consensus price target is $10.67. Based on the data given earlier, Slack Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Cloudera Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Slack Technologies Inc. and Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 78.5% respectively. Slack Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Slack Technologies Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.