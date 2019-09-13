Contrasting of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SL Green Realty Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4.00% 1.70% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SL Green Realty Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. N/A 85 30.40 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

SL Green Realty Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

SL Green Realty Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $93, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that SL Green Realty Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SL Green Realty Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. has weaker performance than SL Green Realty Corp.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty Corp. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SL Green Realty Corp.’s competitors have beta of 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors SL Green Realty Corp.’s peers beat SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.