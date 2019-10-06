Contrasting of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

This is a contrast between SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 14 -8.73 138.68M -0.25 0.00 EPR Properties 77 3.65 76.51M 3.74 19.89

Table 1 demonstrates SITE Centers Corp. and EPR Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SITE Centers Corp. and EPR Properties’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 963,055,555.56% 10.2% 3.5% EPR Properties 99,234,760.05% 9.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers Corp. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, EPR Properties has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SITE Centers Corp. and EPR Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 EPR Properties 1 2 0 2.67

SITE Centers Corp. has an average price target of $14, and a -5.34% downside potential. Competitively EPR Properties has an average price target of $61.67, with potential downside of -20.61%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SITE Centers Corp. is looking more favorable than EPR Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares and 87.6% of EPR Properties shares. Insiders held roughly 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of EPR Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has stronger performance than EPR Properties

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.