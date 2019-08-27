Contrasting of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SITE Centers Corp.
|13
|4.67
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|25
|1.09
|N/A
|41.36
|0.61
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SITE Centers Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3.5%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 3.17% for SITE Centers Corp. with average target price of $14.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares and 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares. 18.5% are SITE Centers Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SITE Centers Corp.
|3.34%
|9.03%
|6.98%
|7.63%
|5.63%
|28.73%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|-0.08%
|0.68%
|-0.16%
|8.47%
|0%
|13.65%
For the past year SITE Centers Corp. was more bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors SITE Centers Corp. beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.