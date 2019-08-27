Contrasting of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.67 N/A -0.25 0.00 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.09 N/A 41.36 0.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SITE Centers Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.17% for SITE Centers Corp. with average target price of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares and 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares. 18.5% are SITE Centers Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. was more bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SITE Centers Corp. beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.