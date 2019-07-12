Contrasting of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Since Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.89 N/A -0.39 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 73 1.45 N/A 5.03 15.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the consensus price target of The Progressive Corporation is $81.43, which is potential -2.61% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 82.5% respectively. About 0.4% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Progressive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. -10.01% 14.71% -7.29% 0% 0% 1.43% The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Progressive Corporation.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.