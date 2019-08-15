Contrasting of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.79 N/A 0.05 234.69 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.66

Demonstrates Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 21.84% stronger performance.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.