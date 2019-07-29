Contrasting of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.87 N/A -0.39 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,042 2.01 N/A 37.36 28.03

Table 1 highlights Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Markel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Markel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.2% and 77.6%. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Markel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. -10.01% 14.71% -7.29% 0% 0% 1.43% Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Markel Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Markel Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.