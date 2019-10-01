Contrasting of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Both Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 1.57M -1.20 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1 0.00 12.41M -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sintx Technologies Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 85,484,046.61% 0% 0% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1,286,943,897.13% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.25% for Sintx Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.