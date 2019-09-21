Contrasting of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Both Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 12.20 N/A -1.20 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.82 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sintx Technologies Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a -0.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sintx Technologies Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 24.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares and 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.