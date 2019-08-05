Contrasting of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.15 N/A -1.20 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 7.59 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sintx Technologies Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a -0.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AxoGen Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival AxoGen Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. AxoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, AxoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 73.31% and its consensus price target is $29.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and AxoGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 87.4%. Insiders held 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. was more bearish than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.