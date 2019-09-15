Contrasting of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

We are contrasting Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 7.17 4.88 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 55 0.30 N/A 5.22 10.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Marathon Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus price target of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is $72.43, which is potential 35.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares and 80.1% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares. About 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91% Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44%

For the past year Marathon Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.