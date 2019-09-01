Contrasting of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Since Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 27 19.40 N/A 0.44 89.04 Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Simulations Plus Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2%

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus Inc. is 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.32 beta. Competitively, Exela Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Simulations Plus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exela Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Simulations Plus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Simulations Plus Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Exela Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 334.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Exela Technologies Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has 95.08% stronger performance while Exela Technologies Inc. has -31.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Simulations Plus Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.