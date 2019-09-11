Contrasting of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) and Its Peers

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is a company in the Small Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.13% of all Small Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.10% 11.70% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. N/A 63 23.24 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. currently has an average price target of $72, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 65.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.84 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.