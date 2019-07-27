Contrasting of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) and Its Rivals

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Simon Property Group Inc. has 95% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.17% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Simon Property Group Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.25% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Simon Property Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.20% 7.70% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Simon Property Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group Inc. N/A 173 23.15 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Simon Property Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Simon Property Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Simon Property Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.81 1.60 2.48

Simon Property Group Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $190.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. The potential upside of the rivals is 9.67%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Simon Property Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Simon Property Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simon Property Group Inc. 2.41% -4.07% -3.8% -6.2% 12.01% 5.36% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Simon Property Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that Simon Property Group Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Simon Property Group Inc.’s rivals are 14.04% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Simon Property Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Simon Property Group Inc.’s competitors beat Simon Property Group Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.