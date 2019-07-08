Contrasting of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

As Money Center Banks companies, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.53 N/A 2.28 10.61 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 55 0.00 N/A 4.48 12.28

Table 1 demonstrates Simmons First National Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Simmons First National Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Simmons First National Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.3% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National Corporation’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Simmons First National Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Simmons First National Corporation has an average price target of $30, and a 26.42% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Simmons First National Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 66.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Simmons First National Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation -2.65% -4.04% -8.22% -12.02% -20.3% 0.41% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -1.1% -1.61% -2.46% -0.7% -6.06% 10.76%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation was less bullish than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Simmons First National Corporation.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.