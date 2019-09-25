Contrasting of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.41 N/A 0.07 44.46 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 59.02 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 0%. 13.2% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.