Contrasting of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Its Competitors

We are comparing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have SilverSun Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing SilverSun Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. N/A 3 44.46 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 122.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s peers beat SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.