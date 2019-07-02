Contrasting of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.28 N/A 0.06 41.88 Immersion Corporation 9 7.80 N/A 1.78 4.77

Table 1 demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Immersion Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Immersion Corporation’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Immersion Corporation is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.9. Immersion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 80.3% respectively. About 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.