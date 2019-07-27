Contrasting of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 12.96 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.22 N/A 0.94 12.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.44%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.