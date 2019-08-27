Contrasting of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.82 N/A 1.09 13.18 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.