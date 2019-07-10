Contrasting of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

We are contrasting SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.55 N/A 6.98 2.32 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.35 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverBow Resources Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 3.1% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares. 2.5% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43% New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SilverBow Resources Inc. beats New Concept Energy Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.