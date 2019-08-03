Contrasting of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Its Competitors

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SilverBow Resources Inc. has 4.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has SilverBow Resources Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.20% 11.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SilverBow Resources Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. N/A 18 1.49 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

SilverBow Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SilverBow Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 91.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SilverBow Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while SilverBow Resources Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc.’s competitors beat SilverBow Resources Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.