Contrasting of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 24.98 N/A -20.81 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 8.07 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Silk Road Medical Inc has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Silk Road Medical Inc and OrthoPediatrics Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Silk Road Medical Inc is $47, with potential upside of 28.10%. On the other hand, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s potential upside is 51.00% and its average price target is $53. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OrthoPediatrics Corp. seems more appealing than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats OrthoPediatrics Corp.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.