Contrasting of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

We will be comparing the differences between Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 2.64 N/A 2.71 13.34 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 266.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.66 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. Its rival CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 38.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders held 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.82% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was less bullish than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.