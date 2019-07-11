Contrasting of Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.73 N/A 2.58 12.07 Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Silicom Ltd. and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silicom Ltd. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Silicom Ltd. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nokia Corporation’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Nokia Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Silicom Ltd. and Nokia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Nokia Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 58.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Silicom Ltd. shares and 7.4% of Nokia Corporation shares. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9% Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04%

For the past year Silicom Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nokia Corporation.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats Nokia Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.