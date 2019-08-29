Contrasting of Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Both Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.76 N/A 2.58 12.44 Ability Inc. 1 9.40 N/A -3.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Silicom Ltd. and Ability Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silicom Ltd. and Ability Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Silicom Ltd. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ability Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silicom Ltd. Its rival Ability Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Silicom Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ability Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares and 7% of Ability Inc. shares. Insiders owned 43% of Silicom Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has stronger performance than Ability Inc.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats Ability Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.