Contrasting of Signature Bank (SBNY) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank 124 5.08 N/A 9.23 13.80 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 5.05 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 highlights Signature Bank and American National Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American National Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Signature Bank. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Signature Bank is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American National Bankshares Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Signature Bank and American National Bankshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50 American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Signature Bank’s upside potential is 14.72% at a $139 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of American National Bankshares Inc. is $37, which is potential 2.95% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Signature Bank looks more robust than American National Bankshares Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Signature Bank shares and 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Signature Bank’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year Signature Bank was less bullish than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Signature Bank beats American National Bankshares Inc.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.