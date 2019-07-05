Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 184.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 978.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.