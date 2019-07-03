Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 5.13 1.10 Quanterix Corporation 24 19.01 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 70.4% respectively. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.