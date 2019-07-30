Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.13 1.10 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.70 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 2.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.