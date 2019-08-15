Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Since SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.83 N/A 5.29 1.06 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation. Ophthotech Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.