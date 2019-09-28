Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 943,560,606.06% 0% 255.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,377,666.25% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 82.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.