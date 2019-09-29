Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

This is a contrast between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,403,290.32% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 51.2% respectively. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.