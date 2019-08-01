Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.13 1.10 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SIGA Technologies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.