Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Epizyme Inc. 12 40.62 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Epizyme Inc. has a 3.03 beta which is 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average price target and a 45.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.