Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 5.29 1.06 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta means SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 143.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 35.1% respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.