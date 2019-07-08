Contrasting of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW)

SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) are two firms in the Metal Fabrication that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -1.37 0.00 ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 1 0.08 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SIFCO Industries Inc. and ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SIFCO Industries Inc. and ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0.00% -34% -11.7%

Volatility and Risk

SIFCO Industries Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIFCO Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIFCO Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of SIFCO Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.2% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SIFCO Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15%. Comparatively, ARC Group Worldwide Inc. has 55.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIFCO Industries Inc. 3.87% 5.35% -11.41% -45.87% -41% -14.5% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -9.77% -28.93% -38.78% -64.91% -75.51% -40%

For the past year SIFCO Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Summary

SIFCO Industries Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.