Contrasting of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

As Communication Equipment companies, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.48 N/A -0.76 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.76 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Wireless Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.