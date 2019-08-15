Contrasting of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 113.13 N/A -11.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.1. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $165.4, which is potential 42.92% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.