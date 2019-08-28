Contrasting of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Both Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra Inc. 8 4.46 N/A -3.22 0.00 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.52 N/A 1.60 12.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sientra Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.28 shows that Sientra Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AngioDynamics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sientra Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. AngioDynamics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sientra Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sientra Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.43, and a 155.12% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Sientra Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year Sientra Inc. had bearish trend while AngioDynamics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.