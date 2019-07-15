Contrasting of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.99 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.