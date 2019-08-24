Contrasting of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 7%. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.